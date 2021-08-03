Wicomico Rec & Parks hosts Shore Showdown

SALISBURY — Pickleball players of all skill levels will step on the court to compete in the Shore Showdown pickleball tournament at Billy Gene Jackson Sr. Park Oct. 1-3. Open to players ages 19 and older, the tournament offers three divisions to accommodate various ability levels. 2.5-3.0 is the recreational division, 3.5 is the intermediate division and 4.0-5.0 is the advanced division. Each skill division is then broken up by age group.