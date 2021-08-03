Cancel
Technology

Autotalks and ZF Team Up to Empower Autonomous Shuttles With Lifesaving V2X Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Autotalks, a V2X communication solutions pioneer and leader, has been selected to provide its V2X solutions for ZF, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers. Autotalks’ dual-mode (DSRC/C-V2X) V2X chipsets will be integrated into ZF´s ProConnect Connectivity Unit. Initially, ZF is set to integrate the solution in autonomous e-shuttles by 2getthere, starting with a major project in Europe.

#Autonomous Driving#Shuttles#Autonomous Vehicles#Lifesaving#Europe#V2x
