Autotalks and ZF Team Up to Empower Autonomous Shuttles With Lifesaving V2X Solutions
Autotalks, a V2X communication solutions pioneer and leader, has been selected to provide its V2X solutions for ZF, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers. Autotalks’ dual-mode (DSRC/C-V2X) V2X chipsets will be integrated into ZF´s ProConnect Connectivity Unit. Initially, ZF is set to integrate the solution in autonomous e-shuttles by 2getthere, starting with a major project in Europe.aithority.com
