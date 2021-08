Kelly took a no-decision Thursday after tossing eight scoreless innings against the Giants, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Kelly was thoroughly in control, going eight innings for the second time in his last four starts, but the Diamondbacks' bullpen coughed up his 4-0 lead in the ninth. The 32-year-old Kelly won't put a big dent in the strikeouts column -- he's averaging 7.54 K/9 -- but he's provided consistent length for the Diamondbacks and fantasy managers by pitching into the sixth inning or deeper in nine consecutive starts. Six of those outings have been quality starts.