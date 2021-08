No single sport offers more volume or variety at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics than track and field (officially labeled "athletics" for the Games). Decathlons, heptathlons, 100-meter dash, high jump, pole vault, you name it: There is no shortage of events to keep track of for the 2021 Games. Sporting News is here to make sure you know how to watch every single event, from preliminaries to qualifying, opening rounds, semifinals and finals.