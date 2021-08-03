Report: How to Blur the Line Between High School and College
Jobs for the Future, a national nonprofit focused on education and the workforce, released a report Tuesday that argues for a “radical restructuring of education for grades 11-14.” It advocates for a new kind of education institution that is neither high school nor college starting after the second year of high school. These institutions would combine coursework from the last two years of high school with "the more specific education and training of community college" to train students for future careers. Students would graduate with a certificate or associate degree.www.insidehighered.com
