Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Report: How to Blur the Line Between High School and College

By Sara Weissman
Inside Higher Ed
 4 days ago

Jobs for the Future, a national nonprofit focused on education and the workforce, released a report Tuesday that argues for a “radical restructuring of education for grades 11-14.” It advocates for a new kind of education institution that is neither high school nor college starting after the second year of high school. These institutions would combine coursework from the last two years of high school with "the more specific education and training of community college" to train students for future careers. Students would graduate with a certificate or associate degree.

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Community Colleges#Blur#Jff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Petersburg, VAProgress Index

Petersburg High School students get a crash course of college life

Richard Bland’s Middle College Program gives high school students the opportunity to earn their associate’s degree while still in high school and a new class of Petersburg High School students had their orientation to the Program. “Our local partnerships with local area high schools have been a long time running,”...
Indianapolis, INFox 59

College planning expert recommends common app for high school seniors

INDIANAPOLIS– College application season is kicking off and students may need extra guidance on the process after missing out on full-time, in-person learning for nearly two years due to the pandemic. It turns out the common application is now open. It’s an application that represents over 900 colleges and universities. We talk to college planning expert and owner at Class 101, Randy Stegemoller.
Manteno, ILkankakeetimes.com

Manteno High School reports 10% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Manteno High School rose to 10 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Kankakee Times analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of school...
accesswdun.com

High school classes begin Friday at Empower College & Career Center

Students at Jackson County High School will attend class in a new building beginning Friday, but changes are also underway at the school’s previous building in Jefferson, which has been converted to the Empower College and Career Center. Empower, also called EC3, is a part of Georgia’s college and career...
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Middlesex CC awarded $25G for Early College High School Academy

LOWELL — Middlesex Community College was awarded $25,000 by the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA) to expand the college’s Early College High School Academy for students interested in accounting, statistics and other business-related courses. The funding will be used to help high school students take college-level courses at...
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

CVTC nets $1.7M grant for high school academies

Chippewa Valley Technical College has received a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's two-year higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, the college announced Wednesday. The funds will go toward developing and expanding dual enrollment opportunities for rural and underserved students, aiming to help them find careers and enter...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD offering new early college program for high school students

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back more than 50,000 students this week. The district is starting the school year with brand new facilities and programs for high school students. The Pathways in Technology Early College High School or P-Tech, helps students get one step closer to getting a college degree The post EPISD offering new early college program for high school students appeared first on KVIA.
Collegesyourteenmag.com

College Admissions Tips for High School Students and Parents

My son is starting high school this fall. I get anxious anytime my kids begin a new educational chapter, but somehow this one feels bigger because … college is on the other side. The truth is, I’m clueless about where to start. Do I need to start thinking about college his freshman year? What does each step in the process look like? What should we do first?
Hutchinson, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Hutchinson High School offering college-level courses

Welcome to the 2021-22 school year! The first day of school this year is Monday, Aug 30. We will conclude our student year on Thursday, May 26, and commencement will follow on Friday, May 27. Please note the following events and details for the 2021-22 school year, listed in chronological...
Hancock, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Debate setting in on impact of charter school

HANCOCK — With the new school year scheduled to begin in just over four weeks, local school districts are still uncertain as to what extent a new charter school will impact them. The charter school, calling itself the Copper Island Academy, began forming in August 2020, when, it stated, “many...
High Schoolc-hit.org

Dunn: An A Student In High School – And College

Jax Dunn, 17, of East Hartford, has not yet started her senior year in high school, but she is already more than halfway done with getting her associate’s degree in criminal justice. In middle school, she had learned about Great Path Academy, a school located on the Manchester Community College...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

It’s Registration Week at John Muir High School Early College Magnet

John Muir High School starts off the year with its Registration process this week, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Below you will find the registration dates. During Registration JMHS will distribute class schedules, textbooks, take ID/ Yearbook Pictures, purchase Muir gear, PE clothes and an ASB Card. Please follow the distribution schedule below. If there are siblings and you are scheduled for more than one day, just come on one day.
Mental HealthInside Higher Ed

Colleges expand mental health offerings ahead of fall semester

Many college and university leaders are preparing for the return of students to campuses this fall by making a renewed push to provide increased mental health services to help those still processing the events of the past year navigate the transition back to in-person learning. The administrators also want to help students manage stressors related to remaining uncertainties about COVID-19 and the path of the pandemic.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Colleges and Universities Need More Rappers

When Princeton University’s classics program recently decided it will no longer require Greek or Latin for admission, some people expressed dismay at the change, feeling that the university’s attempt to attract a more diverse student body would make the program less rigorous and diminish the value of the degree. But while the ability to read a text -- classic or not -- in the language in which it was written is invaluable, it is only one of many skills that contribute to deep and productive student engagement. We should also consider how the worlds of language that prospective students inhabit and navigate already prepare them for university study.
Educationmidfloridanewspapers.com

Students, educators need support

As students return to school after a year of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will need the support of their teachers, parents and members of the community. The last year and a half has taken its toll on all of us as we’ve journeyed through the pandemic and its economic fallout, as well as a highly polarized political climate that culminated in a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol building.
North Mankato, MNKEYC

South Central College offering express enrollment

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is offering express enrollment for the upcoming school year. SCC says express enrollment will allow students to apply, get admitted, and registered for classes all on the same day for classes that begin Aug. 23. “I know that students and some people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy