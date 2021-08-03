Logitech Reveals Its Wireless Earbud Headset With Active Noise Canceling

Embrace the comfort, Enjoy the sound, without the Pricetag. When it comes to time-wasting opportunities, it seems that there are plenty. Our smartphones/tablets have moved beyond their base functions and have become personal portable mini-computers. As an early adopter of the PDA, the Nokia, the smartphone, and the tablet, I never dreamed that it might one day obviate the need to own a desktop computer, a camera, a radio, and a television. Despite the presence of speakers, however, the devices still have not eliminated the need for a quality pair of headphones. Whether you chose on-ear, in-ear, or over-ear devices or opt for portable vs. wired Bluetooth speakers, you have the flexibility to enjoy media in your own way. When exercising or traveling, I prefer AirPods Pro. However, while home relaxing, I often prefer an over-ear device with active noise canceling technology.