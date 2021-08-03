Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Infineon Production Outages Compound Automotive Chip Supply Crunch

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) -Chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Tuesday that production outages at two of its plants had hit deliveries to core automotive clients, as the German car industry battles the worst supply crunch in three decades. Just as Munich-based Infineon was recovering from a winter storm that crippled its plant...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infineon Technologies#Reuters#German#European#Melaka#Asian#Vara Research#Stmicro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Global Mega Trends: Global Automotive TVS Market is slated to grow rapidly in the coming years: Infineon, Nexperia, SEMTECH

Index Markets Research has released a research report named Automotive TVS Market 2021, which analyzes by Product Types (Uni-polar TVS, Bi-polar TVS), Applications (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), region, global industry, market size, share, growth, trends and up to 2028. The forecast is focused on the historical and current growth of the global and regional markets. Report analysts conducted in-depth market research and analyzed how various market trends affect current and future market scenarios. Automotive TVS Global market factors, such as market overview, product reviews, market demand, top manufacturers, and various market applications and growth scenarios. The report aims to provide general definitions, descriptions and forecasts of the global market and market segments and sub-segments, including segmentation by type, end user, industry, and key geographic region.
Business101.9 KELO-FM

Continental cuts 2021 vehicle production outlook on chips crunch

BERLIN (Reuters) – German automotive supplier Continental AG cut its growth forecast for the production of passenger and light commercial vehicles in 2021 on Thursday due to a chip supply crunch it sees persisting throughout the year. Continental trimmed its forecast for production to rise 8% to 10%, down from...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

US automakers eye increase in H2 volumes amid improving chip supply

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Major US automakers are anticipating a surge in production in the second half of the year as the global shortage of semiconductors that has plagued the industry in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease. Executives from Ford Motor Co and General Motors (GM) said during second...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Continental sees chips crunch persisting in 2021

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental AG reported better than expected second-quarter sales on Thursday but said bottlenecks in the supply of chips and rising raw material prices will impact the industry throughout 2021. Continental said sales came in at 9.9 billion euros ($11.72 billion)in the second...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Toyota, Honda Beat Profit Estimates but Warn of Extended Chip Crunch

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted record quarterly earnings and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday as post-lockdown sales surge, but the pair joined other automakers in warning that the global chip shortage would persist. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases has disrupted parts supplies and production...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

RPT-Infineon says chip supply situation 'extremely tight'

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Tuesday it was battling extreme tightness in its markets as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts production in Asia and inventories hit all-time lows. “Demand for semiconductors is unbroken,” Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said as Infineon reported third-quarter revenue that was...
Economyjust-auto.com

Mapped: our exclusive database of multinational automotive manufacturing and supply subsidiaries

Companies establish subsidiaries for a variety of reasons; they can allow them to expand into profitable new markets, to increase revenue, and to diversify their holdings to better manage risk. As a vital component to a company’s expansion plans, the establishment of a subsidiary can offer insight into investment trends, with our database allowing you to see these investment patterns on a wider, sector level.
BusinessVentureBeat

VW will drive an electric SUV with 50 Infineon chips across the country

Infineon Technologies believes “electromobility” is becoming a reality, and the company is planning to drive a new Volkswagen electric car with 50 Infineon semiconductor chips across the country. Volkswagen of America has teamed up with long-distance driving expert Rainer Zietlow for the VW ID.4 USA tour that recently kicked off...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

French July car sales drop 35% as chip shortage crimps supply

PARIS (Aug 1): French car sales slumped 35% in July as a semiconductor shortage curbed inventory in one of Europe's biggest markets. France recorded 115,713 passenger-car registrations for the month, the industry group Plateforme Automobile said on Sunday. For the first seven months of the year, registrations rose 16% over...
Businessdallassun.com

In major move, Intel to build Qualcomm chips, full production by 2025

Intel Corp revealed plans on Monday to begin manufacturing Qualcomm Inc chips and expand its new foundry business. Intel also said it will change its naming scheme for chipmaking technology, using names such as "Intel 7" that align with how Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung market competing technologies. SANTA CLARA, California:...
Public HealthBBC

Car production hit by 'pingdemic' and global chip shortage

UK car production is still much lower than it needs to be due to shortages of staff and semiconductors, the industry is warning. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said just 69,097 cars were produced in June, the lowest since 1953, with the exception of last year. The...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Nissan raises earnings outlook, optimistic chip crunch will ease

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Wednesday raised its earnings outlook for the year, helped by a weaker yen and favourable demand in the United States and China, after reporting a surprise first-quarter operating profit. The company also warned that a global shortage of...
servicenow.com

How chip makers can ease supply shortages

Semiconductor chips are hard to make, but the economics behind them is simple: chip demand is far outstripping supply. That is bad news for the world’s economy, as these small pieces of powerful technology are the circuitry that powers our daily lives, from cars and computers to phones and washing machines.
ElectronicsICIS Chemical Business

Automotive sector chip shortage woes may be bigger than expected - BASF CEO

LONDON (ICIS)--The impact of the semiconductor chip shortage on automotive production could be even greater than expected, BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller said on Wednesday, with supply times from car makers continuing to lengthen. Automotive production has been stifled by a lack of semiconductor chips, due to capacity limits and chip...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Analysis-Apple, AMD navigate chip shortage with focus on profitable products

By Stephen Nellis and Subrat Patnaik (Reuters) - The global chip shortage has grounded major automotive factories to a halt but pushed technology giants to become more flexible by diverting existing supplies to their most profitable products, analysts and executives said. Apple Inc said on Tuesday chip shortages had mostly affected its iPad and Mac products in its last quarter, but would start to bite into its mainstay iPhone business, its best seller and major profit driver, in the current quarter.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

VW boss confident for second half despite chip supply problems

Wolfsburg, Germany — Following a strong first half, Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess is confident Europe's largest carmaker will surmount chip supply problems and rising costs for raw materials in the second half. Diess sees the crisis from the coronavirus pandemic as largely over. "For that reason I am confident...
Industrymichiganradio.org

GM pauses truck production as weather, fire worsen chip shortage

General Motors is planning a one week halt in production at its truck plants in Michigan, Indiana, and Mexico. That's because of a global computer chip shortage that recently worsened. The computer chip shortage began during the pandemic last year. Dan Hearsch is a managing director in the automotive and...
BusinessCFO.com

Qualcomm Vs. Magna For Automotive Chipmaker Veoneer

The race to buy automotive chipmaker Veoneer is heating up following the entry of Qualcomm into the fray. Qualcomm, a manufacturer of wireless chips for smartphones, announced Thursday it has placed a bid to buy Veoneer for $37 per share in cash. This represents a total equity value of $4.6...

Comments / 0

Community Policy