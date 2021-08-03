Infineon Production Outages Compound Automotive Chip Supply Crunch

By Stephen Nellis and Subrat Patnaik (Reuters) - The global chip shortage has grounded major automotive factories to a halt but pushed technology giants to become more flexible by diverting existing supplies to their most profitable products, analysts and executives said. Apple Inc said on Tuesday chip shortages had mostly affected its iPad and Mac products in its last quarter, but would start to bite into its mainstay iPhone business, its best seller and major profit driver, in the current quarter.