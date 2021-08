BALATON — Services for Dean Bundy, 89, of Balaton will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Balaton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial is in Lakeside Cemetery at Balaton. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.