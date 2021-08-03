Morris, 2016 medalist, fails to advance after broken pole

The Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team advanced in the winner’s bracket Saturday at the Class B6 area tournament in Minden with a thrilling walk off 3-2 win against Doniphan-Trumbull. It was a game that was highlighted by impressive pitching and three hits that resulted in players rounding the bases and scoring. Broken Bow struck first scoring two runs off Doniphan Trumbull ace Riley Carpenter in the first inning. The score stayed 2-0 going to the fourth when Doniphan-Trumbull’s Keithen Stafford sent a base hit to right field which was misplayed in the outfield and allowed Stafford to round the bases and score. The score remained 2-1 going to the 7th when DT’s Stafford struck again. Leading of the inning, Stafford hit a gapper into right field and would round the bases again to tie the game 2-2. Doniphan-Trumbull would load the bases later in the inning but Sawyer Bumgarner came to the mound in relief and struck out Carson Saathoff to end the inning. In the bottom of the 7th, Doniphan Trumbull pitcher Riley Carpenter struck out the first two men he faced to set up a showdown with one of Bow’s top hitters Blake Denson. Denson, who was 0-3 entering the bat, sent one deep to right field which reached the outfield fence. As Doniphan-Trumbull tried to get the ball back to the infield, Denson kept running and would beat the relay home to end the game on a walk off inside the park home run.