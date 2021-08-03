Cancel
Morris, 2016 medalist, fails to advance after broken pole

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandi Morris, the former University of Arkansas NCAA pole vault champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist, failed to advance to the Olympic final in Tokyo after injuring her left hip during Monday’s qualifying round in the event. Tina Suteja, also a former Arkansas NCAA champion competing for Slovenia, cleared 14...

Fayetteville, AR

Morris injured at Olympics after pole snaps

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA women’s pole vault champion Sandi Morris’ Olympic quest to surpass her U.S. 2016 silver medal snapped with her pole during Monday’s qualifying at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Morris had cleared 4.50 meters when her pole snapped on her first attempt at 4.55 meters...
Greenville, SC

Sandi Morris out of Tokyo Olympics after hip injury

Greenville’s Sandi Morris is out of the Tokyo Olympics, dashing hopes for another medal during the games. The pole vaulter, 29, injured her hip after breaking her pole during the qualifying round, according to a post that Sandi’s father, Harry Morris, published on Facebook. “After returning from a 1-hour rain...
Sandi Morris’ equipment and Olympic dreams are shattered on a rainy night in Tokyo for the Downers Grove-born pole vaulter

American pole vaulter Sandi Morris’ quest for a second Olympic medal ended Monday on a rain-soaked runway after her pole broke and her hip flexor hyperextended. Morris, who was born in Downers Grove, made three more attempts despite the injury, but she barely made it off the ground and ended up writhing on the mat in obvious pain each time. After faltering on her third and final try, a tearful Morris hugged her fellow competitors and walked off the field with a medical team.
