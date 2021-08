IVANHOE — Mass of Christian Burial for Lucy Sheik, 67, of Ivanhoe will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Ivanhoe. Houseman Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.