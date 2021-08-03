Cancel
Bones sometimes show up in unlikely places

 4 days ago

Dear Dr. Roach: On Nov. 2, 2020, I had a total right hip replacement. The surgery was successful, and the incision has healed completely. X-rays on the day of the surgery are clear. However, X-rays in April this year show something the surgeon called heterotopic ossification. It feels as if there is something large growing inside my hip. How often does this type of thing occur, and is surgery necessary for treatment? — D.N.

