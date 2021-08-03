Cancel
New York City, NY

CUNY Confronts Series of Challenges as University System Nears In-Person Reopening

By Megan Kelly
Gotham Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City University of New York, CUNY, is facing budget constraints, student enrollment questions, union demands, covid vaccination pressure, and other challenges as its long-awaited in-person reopening approaches. COVID-19 and the Delta variant that has been spreading in the city has heightened concerns about those reopening plans, while university leadership, faculty, staff, and students continue to plot and implement ways to improve the academic, economic, and mental health of the student body that has endured significant hardship over the past year-and-a-half.

