What to do when your best employee quits

Now that we’re roughly a year and a half into the pandemic, workers seem to be in search of something new. And that “something new” is often a new job. A February 2021 report by Achievers Workforce Institute found that more than half (52%) of employees in the U.S. and Canada plan to look for a new job in 2021. That’s 35% higher than in 2020 (although, at that time, many people were just worried about keeping their jobs in the early months of COVID-19). The bump in job-changers has been dubbed the “Great Resignation” by some. But what do you do when one of those job-changers is a highly valued employee of your own?