Olympics 2021 women’s gymnastics balance beam final: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Simone Biles’ return

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
It’s the final event of the 2021 Olympics for the USA women’s gymnastics team as they take the stage for the balance beam final. Additionally, Simone Biles is set to return to the lineup after bowing out of the competition last week due to mental health concerns. Now, the American squad is back to full strength as they make one last push for gold with Biles joining Grace McCallum and Suni Lee. Fans can watch the coverage live by streaming via Peacock. Meanwhile, primetime coverage will be available via NBC and fuboTV (free trial).

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

