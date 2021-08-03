Jose F. Martinez

Today in History Today is Sunday, Aug. 8, the 220th day of 2021. There are 145 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day. On this date: In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium. In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile. In 1937, during the Second Sino-Japanese War, Japan completed its occupation of Beijing. In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared. In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. The Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II. In 1963, Britain’s “Great Train Robbery”...