Obituaries

Jose F. Martinez

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Fernando Martinez, 75, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Ada Irma Martinez. They shared over 50 loving years of life together. Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, he was the son of Jose Jesus Martinez and Altagracia Cordero. At...

ReligionWashington Times

For outsiders, a rare, brief peek inside Mormons’ iconic D.C. temple

Radio traffic reporters have considered it a rush-hour touchstone for decades. Its image has adorned posters with the legend “Surrender Dorothy” at area Jerry’s Subs & Pizza locations. Even the Thompson Guide, a pre-Google Maps reference, put it on the cover of the D.C. edition one year. But for the past three years, the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in suburban Maryland has been shut, first for renovations and then by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Cuomo’s ex, Sandra Lee, cozies up to new boyfriend in St. Tropez

Her old beau may be getting roasted this week, but that hasn’t stopped Sandra Lee from cooking up a new romance. The former chef and author is dating hunky Algerian interfaith leader, writer and producer Ben Youcef — her first romance since her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Theater & DancePopculture

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, who appeared on a 2020 episode of My 600-lb Life, died Saturday while at her home in Tuckerton, New Jersey while surrounded by her family, according to her obituary. She was 30. Krasley's appearance in Season 8 of the TLC reality show, which chronicles people struggling with extreme weight issues, shed a light on her health struggles and their effect on her relationship with wife Beth.
Public HealthPopculture

'Hollywood Squares' Host Peter Marshall's Son Dies From COVID-19

Peter Marshall, who hosted the original version of The Hollywood Squares, announced on Friday that his son David LaCock died after contracting the coronavirus. Marshall, 95, and his wife Laurie Marshall were diagnosed with COVID-19 themselves in January. LaCock, who lived in Hawaii, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 30 after experiencing symptoms.
Burbank, CAPosted by
Deadline

Jane Withers Dies: Former Child Star And Voice Actress Was 95

Former child star Jane Withers died on Saturday evening in Burbank, California, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 95. The Atlanta native began a career in show business as a young child thanks to her mother’s determination to have one child in show business. Even her name was picked specifically so that “even with a long last name like Withers, it would fit on a marquee,” according to a statement from her daughter Kendall Errair. “My mother was such a special lady, Errair said. “She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking...
Lakeland, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

Meet Jose Fuentes, MD

Dr. Fuentes received his medical degree from the Universidad del Norte in Barranquilla, Colombia, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey. He served as the Director of Centro Medico in Trenton, New Jersey and as the Director of Pennington Medical Group in Pennington, New Jersey and has also worked as an internist at Lehigh Valley Health Network in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and at Advanced Internal Medicine Care (AIMC) in Lakeland, Florida.
Watertown, NYmymalonetelegram.com

John F. Converse

John F. Converse, age 93, of LaFave Road, Watertown, New York passed away peacefully at his home on August 1, 2021. John was born on March 2, 1928 in Winthrop, New York to Harry Orban Converse and Anna O’Leary Converse. John served in the United States Navy as a Seaman...
NFLSanta Maria Times

Today in History: 'Hamilton' opened on Broadway in 2015

Today is Friday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2021. There are 147 days left in the year. On August 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)
JapanPosted by
ABC News

Today in History

Today in History Today is Sunday, Aug. 8, the 220th day of 2021. There are 145 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day. On this date: In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium. In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile. In 1937, during the Second Sino-Japanese War, Japan completed its occupation of Beijing. In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared. In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. The Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II. In 1963, Britain’s “Great Train Robbery”...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Engagement: Vasquez, Martinez

Sandra and Gilbert Vasquez of Uvalde announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sarah Vasquez, to Tino Joshua Martinez, formerly of Amarillo. The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Uvalde High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations from the University of Texas at Austin in 2017. She is presently employed as a public relations manager for the computer software company Mozilla.
Charitiesbizjournals

David Martinez III

Director of Community Engagement at Vitalyst Health Foundation. David Martinez III is now Director of Community Engagement and in addition to overseeing Vitalyst’s capacity building and civic health efforts, will now lead Vitalyst’s grants including the Systems Change, Spark, and Medical Assistance Grants. He will oversee the application, evaluation, and post-award engagement processes for grant-funded projects supporting transformative work throughout Arizona.
NFLLompoc Record

