Macy Heim is this year's Bellevue Braves Queen candidate for the big Dyersville. Baseball Tournament and Queen Pageant, which gets underway Sunday, August 1 at 6 p.m. with Bellevue taking on Farley. The Queen pageant winner will be announced after the first semi-final game on Friday, August 6. Heim, the daughter of Nick and Tonya Heim of Bellevue, is a 2021 graduate of Bellevue High School and is planning on attending the University of Iowa this fall, where she plans to study law.