Assessments on agenda, with $240 garbage fee
SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have two public hearings at their 9 a.m. meeting today to discuss the fire and garbage assessments. The garbage assessment, as proposed in the resolution filed with the agenda on Monday, states the assessment that shall be imposed is $240 per dwelling unit per year. The county’s public information office reports the commissioners may decide to go lower than that amount, but they cannot go higher without having to schedule new hearings.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0