Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Assessments on agenda, with $240 garbage fee

By PHIL ATTINGER Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have two public hearings at their 9 a.m. meeting today to discuss the fire and garbage assessments. The garbage assessment, as proposed in the resolution filed with the agenda on Monday, states the assessment that shall be imposed is $240 per dwelling unit per year. The county’s public information office reports the commissioners may decide to go lower than that amount, but they cannot go higher without having to schedule new hearings.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sebring#Waste Connections#Industrial Warehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

Public lands northwest of Craig set for action regarding roads and trails

Roughly 1,600 miles of roads and trails traversing more than 800,000 acres directly northwest of Craig will be addressed in forthcoming Bureau of Land Management action in the coming year. A decision issued Friday by Bruce Sillitoe, field manager for the local Little Snake Field Office of the BLM, indicates...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting. WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave. ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14. INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins. CONSENT...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Impact fees are a necessity to share burden of improving infrastructure

Impact fees collected on newly developed commercial, industrial, and residential properties are a necessity to improving the community infrastructure to support an influx of citizens and businesses. Any surpluses in this fund should be set aside for future improvements. In my opinion, these fees should never be suspended, but managed...
Woodward County, OKWoodward News

Approval of resolutions tops agenda

Lengthy agenda will face Woodward County Commissioners when they gather for their weekly meeting in the courthouse. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Monday. Approval of the county handbook in a meeting of county officers headlines the agenda. Officers have been working on the handbook for several months. Two other resolutions for officers include approval of the drug and alcohol testing policy and approval of the safety manual.
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Defiance commissioners agenda

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

County raises residential garbage fee to $210; not for hauler

SEBRING — Residents getting their garbage picked up by the county’s contracted hauler will pay more this coming year. The fee went up from $173 to $210. However, the Board of County Commission and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Tuesday that, unequivocally, none of that increase would go to Waste Connections, beyond Consumer Price Index adjustments for fuel that are already in the contract.
Baldwin City, KSbaldwincity.org

Planning Commission Agenda

The Baldwin City Planning Commission and Zoning Appeals Board will meet Tuesday night, August 10th. The meeting is at 7pm at the Baldwin City Library. They will hold a Public Hearing to consider a Special Yard Exception for a house addition to the property pictured below at 111 Chapel Street. All neighbors have been notified of the public hearing in writing. Full details are available here.
Islands' Weekly

‘Unprecedented growth in garbage’

Submitted by Lopez Solid Waste Disposal District. Lopez Solid Waste Disposal District (LSWDD) has seen a dramatic rise in the garbage at its drop-box facility. Lopez’s award-winning local facility handled over 295 tons of recyclable materials last year. Local drivers hauled off 760 tons of garbage on its District roll-off truck, a 7% increase over the previous year, and removed 137 tons of glass from the waste stream. Now LSWDD has gone from 239 tons of garbage in the first half-year in 2017 to 396 tons this half-year.
Politicskicks96news.com

Water, Sewer, and Garbage Rates to Increase In Carthage

Carthage Water, Sewage and Garbage rates will increase starting October 1st. A decision was reached by Carthage City Council impacting rates starting the beginning of the new fiscal year, which begins October 1st. The base rate for water and sewage is $11.75 for the first 3,000 gallons and $3.00 added per additional 1,000 gallons. Garbage rate will be $15.61 per month. Commercial rates for water and sewage will be $18.01 for the first 3,000 gallons and $3.75 added per 1,000 gallons. Garbage will be $28.38 per month. Rates outside the city will increase to $23.75 for water and sewage. Goshen rates will increase to $2.37 per 1000 gallons. For any additional questions, contact City Hall at 601-267-8322.
Politicsportarthurtx.gov

PSA: Garbage Collection for August 5

Solid Waste crews will complete unfinished areas of residential garbage collection for Wednesday on today, August 5, 2021. The City of Port Arthur Public Works will pick up garbage in the following areas:
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

City of Waverly AGENDA

B. Roll Call (Benschoter, French, Dane, Garner, Huser, Larson, Payne, Olson, Solheim) 1. Request to rezone 2203 East Bremer Avenue and Parcel ID 0901426006. 2. Request for Special Provisional Use at 117 Flintstone Drive. F. Regular Business. 1. Review of Plat of Survey for Parcel “G”. G. New Business. H....
Polk County, ORpolkio.com

Public Agenda for Aug. 4

Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com). Wednesday, Aug. 4. Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144...
Lewis County, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Lewis County faces big bump in garbage rates

The Lewis County commissioners are looking at a significant increase in next year’s budget for solid waste disposal. Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said Monday no final decisions have yet been made on the budget. But the likely hike in solid waste fees “would scare you.”. “We’ve seen a huge increase...
Lady Lake, FLladylake.org

Planning and Zoning Meeting Agenda

All interested persons are cordially invited to attend this public meeting. Please note that the wearing of masks and social distancing is optional as many in the community have received their Covid 19 vaccines. Town Hall Commission Chambers, 409 Fennell Blvd., Lady Lake. Approval of Minutes — June 14, 2021...
Wilton, MESun-Journal

Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021. ***Effective June 1, 2021, Select Board meetings will be held in person at the Town Office Meeting Room. Meetings will be streamed live through Mt. Blue TV: www.mtbluetv.org and will be available on the Town of Wilton Facebook page as a recording. The meeting is open to the public. For information on participating in this meeting remotely, please call Wilton Town Office at 207-645-4961 or email manager@wiltonmaine.org.***
Cameron, TXCameron Herald

City begins manager search, approves garbage fee increase

The Cameron City Council took steps in the search for a new city manager on Monday night. They also approved an increase in garbage fees. The council did not appoint an interim city manager, but did appoint a committee to go over applications for the position. The committee will consist of Mayor Bill Harris, City Secretary Amy Harris, and councilmembers Nathan Fuchs and Lekethia Sims.
PoliticsHawaii Tribune-Herald

County’s Environmental Management Commission mulls garbage user fees

Would you be willing to pay a few extra cents — or a few extra dollars — toward disposing of the products you purchase and the packaging they come in?. That’s the concept behind extended producer responsibility, or EPR, an international effort to get producers to shoulder more of the disposal burden that currently falls to government and its taxpayers.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

City Hall: Higher water bills, garbage hauling fees part of Lincoln budget discussion

Lincoln residents could see their every-other-month water bills go up about $6 under rate increases proposed as part of the city’s 2021-22 budget. That represents a 6% increase in water rates (an average monthly increase of $1.86 for residents) and a 4% increase in wastewater rates (an average increase of $1.07) — both of which show up on residents’ water bills.
Rathdrum, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Rathdrum advances transparency agenda

RATHDRUM — Rathdrum officials recently decided they would no longer televise City Council or Planning & Zoning meetings on Zoom. That prompted vocal concern from citizens about the council’s motives. But never fear: Transparency is here. On Monday, the city reversed its position. “Effective immediately, we will begin live broadcasting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy