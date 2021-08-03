Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Column: NHL quickly responds to Kane betting allegations

By TIM DAHLBERG AP Sports Columnist
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEcFp_0bG166Js00

One thing seems clear by glancing at social media surrounding San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. He has some issues, and his wife says betting on his own team is one of them.

Anna Kane said some other things, too, in an Instagram post over the weekend that also accused the hockey player of partying in Europe while the bank was going after their house and she was struggling to buy formula for their baby.

Awful, of course, if true. But there are two sides to every story, and Kane responded by saying he and his wife are going through a contentious divorce and denied he had ever bet on any game he played in — or any NHL games at all, for that matter.

“I love the game of hockey and would never do any of what was alleged,’’ Kane posted online.

Where the truth lies remains to be seen. But the NHL was so alarmed by the allegations that the league immediately launched an investigation into them.

With good reason. Any inkling that games are being thrown or somehow compromised because players are betting on the game is the worst nightmare of a commissioner of any major sport.

But when you’re suddenly all in on sports betting like the NHL and other major leagues are, it’s hard to find the proper moral high ground to occupy. What was once a sin is now a profit center embraced by sports leagues eager to make a few dollars any way they can.

Still, throwing games is throwing games. And that’s also on the list of allegations Anna Kane delivered on Instagram.

“The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously,’’ the NHL said in a statement.

That Kane was involved in gambling, if not sports betting itself, was common knowledge before Anna Kane made her allegations on Instagram. Kane was sued by a Las Vegas casino for unpaid gambling debts of $500,000 run up while the Sharks were playing in Las Vegas in 2019, and a California bankruptcy filing earlier this year obtained by The Athletic indicated he lost $1.5 million gambling over the previous year.

But there’s gambling and then there’s sports betting. For years, the major sports leagues treated them the same — but now that they have skin in the game they are careful to point out the differences.

Losing money at a craps table isn’t especially concerning. Losing while betting on your own games is another matter indeed.

In another time, Paul Hornung and Alex Karros lost a year in the NFL because they wagered a few hundred dollars on football games. Their 1963 suspension came complete with a warning about the curse of gambling from commissioner Pete Rozelle.

“This sport has grown so quickly and gained so much of the approval of the American public that the only way it can be hurt is through gambling,” Rozelle said.

Meanwhile, Pete Rose recently turned 80 and the man who will likely hold the major league hits record forever remains ineligible for the Hall of Fame. Though Major League Baseball and its teams now have lucrative deals with various betting sites, Rose remains a pariah for doing what the league tries to entice millions of sports fans to do now — bet on its games.

Rose’s ban should have been rescinded years ago, but that’s a topic for another time. Rose has long since paid his penalty and baseball has long since made its point.

If gamblers don’t think a game is on the up and up, they’ll stop betting. If fans don’t think games are on the up and up, they’ll stop watching.

Still, it would be awfully hard for an individual player to successfully throw a game. Betting lines are constantly analyzed on both sides of the counter, and the amount of money needed to fix a game would be easily spotted long before a puck is dropped or a football is kicked.

That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, just awfully hard. And that’s why leagues have rules about players betting on their own sports and their own teams, even if there are sports books in the stadiums and arenas where they play.

So, yes, the NHL should be alarmed about Anna Kane’s claims. The league should investigate them and do it quickly.

A lot of things have changed in the last few years as sports betting becomes a part of the accepted sports fabric. Leagues are delicately balancing added income from sports betting deals against the possibility something nefarious could happen because of them.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the bedrock rule that players don’t bet on their own sport, much less their own games.

———

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

363K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Kane
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Pete Rozelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Table Games#Football Games#Sports Betting#League#Athletic#American#The Hall Of Fame#Major League Baseball#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

Evander Kane Says He’s Never Bet on Sharks Games, Anna Kane Responds

“I have NEVER gambled/bet on hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game.”. That’s what Evander Kane fired back with on Twitter this morning, in response to his wife Anna Kane’s allegations that he had gambled on San Jose Sharks games.
MLBNBC Sports

Altuve silences loud Giants fans with mammoth grand slam

It appears as though Houston Astros star Jose Altuve fed off the crowd at Oracle Park on Friday night. In the Astros' first visit to San Francisco since their 2019 sign-stealing scandal was uncovered prior to the 2020 season, Giants fans serenaded Altuve with boos every time he came to the plate in the first game of the series.
HockeyRadar Online.com

Evander Kane Wife Filed For Divorce Weeks Before Accusing Him Of Betting On His Own Games, NHL Star Fires Back At Allegations

NHL star Evander Kane’s estranged wife Anna slapped the San Jose Sharks’ player with divorce papers weeks before accusing him of betting on his own hockey games. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Anna filed for divorce from Evander on July 16. She used her full name and put the have one minor child named Kensington. Evander has yet to respond to the divorce. No hearing has been scheduled.
NHLMarin Independent Journal

NHL: Probe into Evander Kane’s alleged gambling won’t drag on

The NHL expects to conclude its investigation into Sharks forward Evander Kane by the start of training camp next month, league deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Monday in an email to this news organization. Anna Kane, the player’s estranged wife, alleged in a series of social media posts Saturday that...
NHLNBC Sports

Sharks winger Kane denies allegation he bet on NHL games

Sharks winger Evander Kane released a statement Sunday morning denying an allegation that he has bet on NHL games during his career. "Unfortunately I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged and soon to be ex wife has made against me," Kane's statement read. "Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this from me. I have NEVER gambled/bet on hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game."
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Dead At 36

Tragedy has reportedly struck the Michigan football family. According to reports, a former Wolverines football player has tragically passed away at the age of 36. The former Michigan defensive back reportedly passed away suddenly. Cincinnati.com confirmed the tragic news earlier this week. Northern Kentucky is mourning the loss of one...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Kawhi Leonard Makes His Free Agency Decision

The biggest name from this year’s free agency class is finally off the board. On Friday afternoon, two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard made his decision. According to Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers are re-signing Leonard. The terms of his new deal are still being discussed. It’ll be interesting to see if Leonard signs a short-term deal or opts for a lengthier contract.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Surprising Comments

Charles Barkley is typically pretty brash in his assessment of the NBA – and everything else in the world – but his comments about LeBron James earlier this month surprised people. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst fired a bit of a shot at LeBron James while ranking...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Draymond Green’s Blunt Message

Kendrick Perkins was a topic of conversation following Team USA’s gold medal win over France this weekend. Perkins had previously critiqued Team USA men’s basketball several times, especially after USA’s early exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. Several player, like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, didn’t forget what Perkins had to say.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

ESPN’s Mark Jones now mocks a ‘MAGA’ fighter’s broken jaw

Mark Jones, one of the most promoted play-by-play commentators on ESPN, is again mocking people’s injuries because of their political beliefs. Last night, Jones began liking random tweets from accounts with under 200 followers because they made fun of UFC fighter Colby Covington for suffering a broken jaw in a fight over a year ago. Jones is not some UFC fan who has gotten wrapped up in the brutality and art of the sport. Jones is cheering Covington’s facial damage because Covington has previously expressed support for Donald Trump.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
NHLTMZ.com

San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane Vehemently Denies Betting on NHL games

Evander Kane is adamant he NEVER gambled on hockey or threw games ... insisting his estranged wife is straight-up lying after she accused the NHL star of betting on the sport. "I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game,'' Kane wrote on Twitter.
MLBabc17news.com

Legendary Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard dies at age 71

Former Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard died at age 71, according to a statement from the team on Thursday. “Today is a sad day for the Houston Astros as we mourn the loss of one of our franchise icons,” the Astros said. A member of the club’s Hall of Fame, Richard’s 10-year career with the Astros was cut short by a stroke in July 1980.

Comments / 0

Community Policy