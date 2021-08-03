European hotels 'turning away' UK bookings as distrust grows over traffic lights

A woman’s holiday has lasted longer than she anticipated after she turned up at the airport to catch her flight home, only to find out she accidentally booked her plane ticket for NEXT YEAR.TikToker Lex (@simp4beanz) shared her dilemma as it meant that she was now stuck in Croatia, unable to get a flight home to the UK.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.Sharing a TikTok of herself at the airport with her suitcase, she wrote in text on the video: “As if I’ve just got to the airport at 6am and my flight turns out to be...