European hotels 'turning away' UK bookings as distrust grows over traffic lights

By Annabel Fenwick Elliott, Greg Dickinson
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOngoing confusion and chaos over the UK's traffic lights system is causing European holiday operators to reject British travellers, according to one industry chief. “Hoteliers are turning away bookings from the UK in August because they don’t trust us – and European travellers are taking our beds and availability,” Noel Josephides, director of Aito, the Specialist Travel Association, and chairman of tour operator Sunvil, confirmed to Telegraph Travel.

