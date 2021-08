Back in 2019 we took a look at Sabrent’s Rocket Gen4 solid state drive, which was actually one of the first Gen4 drives we ever reviewed! This drive was part of the first wave of Gen4 devices that launched alongside AMD’s X570 chipset. Now in 2021 we are seeing the second wave of drives with new controllers and even faster speeds! Today we have Sabrent’s Rocket 4 Plus, which makes use of Phison’s PS5018-E18 controller and Micron 96-layer TLC NAND. That combination will give this drive (2TB version) speeds of 7000 MB/s read and 6850 MB/s write! Let’s get this drive on the test bench and see what it can do!