Rexburg, ID

Brown, Therol

Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Idaho's great cowboys has found new trails to explore. Therol Dean Brown, age 79, was surrounded by his loved ones as he peacefully passed away on July 29, 2021 of natural causes. Therol was born on May 11, 1942 in Rexburg Idaho to Theodore Reading Brown and Florence Louise Knight. He spent his summers in Alta Wyoming working on the family farm and the winters in Sugar City Idaho. He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in 1960 and joined the Army National Guard where he served for seven years. During his youth he enjoyed playing football, baseball and developed a life-long love of horses. He met the love of his life, Marilyn Ball, at a regional dance in Driggs, Idaho. They were married on Sep 30, 1961 in Driggs. Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized on Aug 19, 1965 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Therol was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the High Priest Quorum, Sunday greeter, and was known as "The Candy Man." His most favorite calling was in serving in the baptistry at the Rexburg Temple. Therol is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Shane Brown, Shawna (Keith) Hillman, Clint (Donna) Brown, Angela (Jake) Jenson, Cynthia (Jeff) Wilkinson, Anna Marie (Waco) Taylor, Derek (Ammie) Brown, and sister, Wylene Jensen. He has 31 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, 2 sisters, a son, 3 granddaughters, 3 grandsons. Funeral services will be held Aug 3, 2021 at 11:00am in the Salem 2nd Ward Chapel, 3462 N Salem Rd, Rexburg. Viewings will be held on Monday, Aug 2, 2021 from 5:30pm-7:00pm at Flamm Funeral home 61 N 1st E, Rexburg and again Tuesday from 10am-10:45am at the ward chapel. He will be interred at the Alta Wyoming Cemetery. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the caregivers at the Homestead Living Center and Homestead Hospice for the kind and loving care they gave to Therol. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Therol 5/11/1942 - 7/29/2021Dean Brown.

