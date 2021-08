It’s a thing you hear about great teams in just about every sport, but it applies to the Red Sox this year perhaps more than ever given just how many crazy games they’ve played. But the Red Sox just find ways to win. It never truly feels like they’re out of a game, and they have made a habit out of staging comebacks late in games to pull out victories. Their last two games as we sit here Tuesday afternoon have been comeback victories, including one where they started the eighth inning on the verge of being no-hit, and also down by four runs, and ended it with a one-run lead.