Not My Child QAC 2.0 donates $2,500 to Camp New Dawn
CENTREVILLE — Not My Child QAC 2.0 has made a $2,500 donation to Camp New Dawn, a grief retreat hosted by Compass for children, teens and families who are struggling with the loss of a loved one. Campers learn healthy coping skills that will benefit them throughout their lives. They engage in group discussions and activities with other kids who have experienced loss, and interact with professional grief counselors who help them learn about and express grief in a safe, natural environment. Camp New Dawn is open to anyone ages 3-18 who is learning to navigate their grief, including those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse.www.stardem.com
