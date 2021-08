Available on Adobe Stock as fully editable vector graphics, these geometric abstract graphic design templates are well suited for posters and other creative designs. Adobe Stock contributor @Finevector specializes in a wide range of high-quality vector graphics that can be used by creatives for both personal and commercial design projects. The talented designer has also produced a huge collection of geometric abstract graphic design templates. All of these designs are available as customizable vector files. You can use them for both print and web projects including poster design, flyers, website headers, and much more.