Cormac C. Thompson Jr.
Cormac C. Thompson Jr., 76, lifelong resident of Prosser, passed at his home in Prosser on July 29, 2021. He was born on July 19, 1945 in Pasco to Cormac Thompson Sr. and Nancy Inez (Elliott) Thompson. He graduated from Prosser High School with the Class of 1963. He then graduated from Columbia Basin College and then Washington State University with a BA in Communications in 1969. He married Linda Carol Robinson on August 25, 1968 in Garfield, WA. He served his country for five years as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Vietnam as a Communications Officer.www.yakimaherald.com
