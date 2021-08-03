Cancel
The Latest: Judge Says Migrant Stops Could Worsen Pandemic

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge has ordered Texas to keep state troopers from stopping vehicles that are carrying migrants on the grounds that the migrants may spread the coronavirus. The temporary restraining order handed down Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone comes as coronavirus infections are rising along...

Texas State
TheDailyBeast

Judge Blocks Texas Governor’s COVID-19 Order Allowing Troopers to Stop Cars With Migrants

A judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order granting state troopers the power to stop vehicles suspected of transporting migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone said the order could be unconstitutional and might actually exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 in a state where shelters have already been strained by rising numbers of migrants. The Republican governor was quick to hit back after the court’s ruling. “The Court’s recent order is temporary and based on limited evidence,” his spokesperson, Renae Eze, said in a statement. Abbott also blasted the Biden administration, claiming that migrants have made the spread of COVID-19 worse. While Abbott has been busy blaming the White House for the spread of COVID-19, he has prohibited Texas cities from issuing mask mandates and has presided over one of the nation’s slowest vaccination campaigns. Only 44 percent of Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Bloomberg’s COVID-19 Tracker.
Judge issues order to stop vehicles carrying migrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal judge has ordered Texas to not allow state troopers to stop vehicles carrying migrants on the grounds that they may spread COVID-19. Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorized state troopers along the border to stop any vehicle upon what is considered “reasonable suspicion” that it might be carrying migrants.
Migrant advocacy groups say traffic stop order is ‘detrimental’

A federal district judge in Texas temporarily blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from implementing an executive order targeting the transport of migrants who are released from custody. The order, issued last Wednesday, was framed as a public health measure to address Covid-19, which is surging in Texas amid Abbott’s opposition...
Judge blocks Texas plan to stop vehicles with migrants

A federal judge in El Paso on Tuesday temporarily halted Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to use state law enforcement to stop vehicles suspected of transporting migrants released from U.S. border custody. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued an order blocking Texas authorities from enforcing Abbott’s directive until at least...
The Latest: Dallas judge says masks required in courthouses

DALLAS — An administrative court judge has ordered that anyone entering a Dallas County courthouse must be wearing a mask to be admitted. The order Friday by Administrative District Judge Maricela Moore requires masks to be worn in the common areas of the George Allen Courthouse, which houses the county’s civil courts; the Frank Crowley Courthouse, which houses its criminal courts; and the Henry Wade Building, which houses its juvenile courts. Those refusing could be barred from entering the buildings.
Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
US to reportedly offer COVID-19 vaccines to illegal immigrants in custody

The Biden administration will reportedly offer COVID-19 vaccinations to illegal immigrants in US custody at the southern border, amid record crossings and a surge in infections nationwide. The Department of Homeland Security will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab to migrants soon after they cross the border and wait...
Federal Judge Halts COVID-19 Stops For Migrant Transports In Texas

Texas state troopers will not be allowed to stop vehicles carrying migrants because of COVID-19. A federal judge issued the temporary restraining order on Tuesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott had authorized troopers to stop any vehicle that they suspected might be transporting migrants. He says migrants coming across the...
Judge to hear federal suit to block migrant stops by DPS troopers

UPDATE, Aug. 1: U.S. District Court in El Paso scheduled a 2 p.m. Monday hearing on the federal government's request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order directing state troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying migrants. Abbott’s order tells Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers The post Judge to hear federal suit to block migrant stops by DPS troopers appeared first on KVIA.
Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Black High School Principal in Texas Says District Ordered Him To Remove Picture Of Him And His White Wife From Facebook

The turmoil of racism, especially in Texas, is still undergoing a strong current these days, and a Black high school principal is in the middle of one. According to The New York Post, a Black high school principal said that he was told by a district official to take a photo of him and his white wife off of Facebook so that it wouldn’t “stir up stuff” amid complaints from parents.
Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.

