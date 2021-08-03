Cancel
Public Health

US Covid-19 hospitalizations top 50,000 for first time since February. With the Delta variant, herd immunity will be harder to reach, NIH director says

By Holly Yan, Madeline Holcombe, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surge of Covid-19 fueled by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates is sending the country backward in the pandemic, with hospitalizations reaching wintertime levels. For the first time since February 27, more than 50,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, according to new data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

