Normani is back and this time she's recruited Cardi B. On Wednesday (July 14), the pair announced a new collaboration called "Wild Side," alongside some steamy cover art, where the two can be seen on a giant pearly shell with nothing but carefully placed locks of hair on their bodies. Word has it the track was worked on by a production team, including Starrah, Tyler Rohn, Dave Cappa, Jonah Christian and more. "You guys are going to see Normani in a different light," the rapper said of the team-up on her Instagram Story. "I feel like this is [her] big comeback and I want you guys to treat it like it's her birthday. This song is amazing. I'm just so proud of her."