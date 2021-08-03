UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

Planes wait at gates as the main control tower rises above the terminals in the center of O'Hare International Airport on November 5, 2014, in Chicago. On August 3, 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike. The strikers were fired within one week. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2021 with 150 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811; World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900; "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900; singer Tony Bennett in 1926 (age 95); football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 81); actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 81); TV personality/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 80); film director John Landis in 1950 (age 71); hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 70); Metallica singer James Hetfield in 1963 (age 58); actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 58); actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 58); actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 49); actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 48); pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 44); actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 42); actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 41); Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 37); model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 29).

On this date in history:

In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Spain, seeking a western route to India, with a convoy of three small ships -- the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria -- and fewer than 100 crew. They reached land at Guanahani, an island in the Caribbean, on Oct. 12.

In 1914, Germany declared war on France and invaded Belgium. The following day, Britain declared war on Germany and World War I was underway.

In 1923, by the dim light of a flickering oil lamp in a little farmhouse at Plymouth, Vt., his birthplace, Calvin Coolidge took the oath of office as president of the United States following the unexpected death President Warren G. Harding.

In 1943, Gen. George Patton slapped Private Charles Kuhl, who was in a military hospital in Sicily. Kuhl was the first of two privates hospitalized for shock that Patton slapped and berated that month, accusing them of cowardice. The general was later forced to apologize.

In 1958, the U.S. nuclear submarine Nautilus crossed under the North Pole.

In 1975, a chartered Boeing 707 jetliner carrying Moroccan immigrant workers home from France to their families for the summer holidays crashed into a mountainside in Agadir, Morocco, killing all 188 persons aboard.

In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike. The strikers were fired within one week.

In 1990, the prime ministers of East and West Germany agreed to move up unification to early fall and rescheduled all-German elections for Oct. 14.

In 2004, the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor was opened to the public for the first time since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

In 2005, in the first emergency repair conducted in space, astronauts fixed a potentially dangerous problem by removing two strips of protruding cloth from the underside of the space shuttle Discovery.

In 2007, the U.S. Congress passed a bill allowing the National Security Agency to monitor email and telephone communications between the United States and foreign countries without a court warrant if terrorism was believed to be involved.

In 2008, once-exiled Russian writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, whose works revealed the harshness of the Soviet penal system, died at the age of 89. The Nobel Prize-winning author of One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich had been ill for years.

In 2008, People magazine published the first photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's newborn twins, Vivienne and Knox, after paying up to $14 million, the most ever paid for baby pictures.

In 2010, a Manchester, Conn., beer and wine distributorship driver who was allegedly caught stealing beer, went on a shooting rampage after a disciplinary hearing at the company, killing eight people and himself.

In 2014, an earthquake in southern China's Yunnan province killed nearly 400 people, injured 1,800 and destroyed thousands of homes.

In 2019, a gunman targeting immigrants opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring another 23.

In 2020, amid multiple financial scandals, former Spanish King Juan Carlos I announced he planned to leave the country in a self-imposed exile.

A thought for the day: "Things are not quite so simple always as black and white." -- British-Zimbabwean writer Doris Lessing