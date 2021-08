Slow internet speeds can be caused by a number of things. Your router could be outdated or it could be too far away from your TV or computer, for example. Those fixes may be as easy as restarting your modem and router or upgrading to a mesh network. But another reason for your slow Wi-Fi could be bandwidth throttling. Resulting from the 2019 Supreme Court decision declining to hear an appeal on net neutrality, ISPs can still legally stifle your internet, limiting your broadband if you're streaming more TV than they want and serving slower connections to websites owned by their competitors.