Diamondbacks 8, Giants 11: A four-hour slog

By Jim McLennan
azsnakepit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit the Diamondbacks offense for at least putting in the effort. After falling behind 7-1, as the J.B. Bukauskas Implosion Tour 2021 made its latest stop, they fought back, tying the game at 8-8 in the seventh inning and forcing unexpected extra innings. But this bullpen has never met a high-leverage situation which they couldn’t screw up, and it was Miguel Aguilar’s turn to be the goat - as opposed to the GOAT - tonight. He allowed three runs in the top of the 10th, and the Diamondbacks went down meekly in the bottom half. I’m neither surprised nor particularly upset. It’s one more step towards the top draft pick next year, and if it helps stop the Dodgers from winning the division... Hey, I’ll fall on that sword. It’s not as if we will.

