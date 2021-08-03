Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.3880 Stays Strong

By Vladimir Zernov
fxempire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish Pound Gains Some Ground Against U.S. Dollar. GBP/USD continues its attempts to settle back above the resistance at 1.3900 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index failed to settle above the resistance at 92.15 and moved towards the support...

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Gbp#Gbp Usd Daily Forecast#British#Ema#Pds#Cfd#Manufacturing Pmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid

Markets were relatively quiet this past trading week, though there were some bouts of volatility. Major stock indices continued to oscillate higher with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each gaining about 1% on balance and notching new all-time highs. Arguably most eye-catching was the ASX 200, however, given its 6% rally on the week. This came on the heels of some stabilization in recent selling pressure across neighboring Chinese equities. And while the latest RBA decision revealed that the central bank intends to forge ahead with taper plans, confidence in medium-term outlook seemed to spur investor risk appetite.
BusinessForexTV.com

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Lack Steam Below 1.39 Despite Upbeat NFP

Despite the good news related to the US labor indexes, the GBP/USD pair remained at the same level whole week. Next week will be very important in terms of US inflation expectations. Great Britain maintains the advantage of a decrease in infections of the Delta variant. For next week a rise is expected to keep … Continued.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls could push the pair toward the 111.00 figure

The Japanese Leading Economic Index beat expectation in June, printing at 104.1. US Treasury yields surged after an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report. USD/JPY is technically bullish but may correct lower before extending gains. The USD/JPY pair topped 110.35 on Friday, ending the week a handful of pips below it....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge the year low at 0.7288

Plummeting gold prices put the aussie under additional selling pressure. The RBA repeated that the board remains committed to maintaining financial support. AUD/USD is technically bearish and set to break lower in the near-term. The AUD/USD pair declined on Friday to close a second consecutive week little changed at 0.7355....
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Consolidating Gains with UK Economy in Focus

- GBP/EUR knocks door of 1.18 & eyes higher levels. - But consolidation may be likely ahead of UK GDP data. - With support near 1.1726, 1.1650 if any weakness seen. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1690-1.1710. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound fades below $1,750 amid lackluster USD

Gold struggles to extend the rebound from a four-month low. US stimulus optimism, China data and covid updates trigger consolidation amid off in Japan. Tapering tantrums keeps bears hopeful amid firmer Treasury yields. Gold (XAU/USD) fades the latest bounce off a four-month low near $1,688 to $1,740, down 1.4% intraday,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats from daily high, still remain strong above 1.2550

USD/CAD locks in daily gains on Monday in the early European trading hours. US Dollar Index cools off few pips above the high of 92.80. The Canadian dollar weighs down by weaker commodity prices, dismal economic data. USD/CAD extends the previous session’s gains in the early European session. The pair...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Flash crash rattles gold markets as Bitcoin holds strong

Gold prices have tanked during the Monday morning Asian trading session, compounding losses accumulated over the past week. On August 9, the price of gold quickly fell to its lowest level since March as a flash crash drove prices below $1,700/oz. According to Tradingview, the price of the precious yellow...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has rallied after the July US nonfarm payrolls report on the back of elevated US Treasury yields and a jump in Fed rate hike odds. Another hot inflation report is expected, and rates markets are starting to move in a manner suggesting that a more hawkish Fed could on the horizon; however, any upcoming change in policy will be limited to tapering asset purchases.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge

Gold sank after upbeat NFP report increased Fed rate hike bets. XAU/USD’s next catalyst may come from US inflation figures. Gold prices fell sharply against a stronger US Dollar on Friday. The July non-farm payrolls report crossed the wires at 943k, beating the consensus estimate of 870k. It was the most robust month of growth for the US labor market since August 2020. The unemployment rate also beat estimates, with the closely watched figure shedding 5 basis points to 5.4%, against the consensus view of 5.7%. The better-than-expected figure boosted Fed rate hike bets. The chance for a 25 basis point rate hike increased from 19.6% to 21.9% for the July 2022 FOMC meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD stayed in consolidation below 1.3982 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rise is expected as long as 1.3766 support holds. Corrective pattern from 1.4240 could have completed with three waves down to 1.3570. On the upside, break of 1.3982 will resume the rise from 1.3570 to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3766 support will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 1.3570.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: The Stars Align for More USD/CAD Strength

Strong labor market recovery in the United States could bring forward the Fed’s QE exit strategy announcement, pushing both U.S. treasury yields and the greenback higher. USD/CAD is likely to remain supported in the short term on tapering speculation. In this article we present the most important USD/CAD technical levels...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

The Japanese Yen caught some relief on the back of the July NFP report, which helped to perk up US yields. USD/JPY and GBP/JPY are showing some bullish potential: Meanwhile AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY could be going in the other direction with each clinging to recent bearish trends. The analysis contained...
Marketsfxempire.com

Both Gold and Silver Sustained Major Technical Chart Damage in Trading Today

Initial estimates by economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting that July’s additional jobs would total above 800,000 individuals. While the vast majority believed that we would see a major uptick in the number of new jobs added last month, there were quite a few analysts that had the contrary approach believing that the actual numbers would come in well under expectation. Unquestionably, the majority of economists polled by Dow Jones were spot on in their forecast.
Marketsdailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Eyeballs the 7100 Level

The FTSE 100 initially dropped a bit during the trading session on Thursday but continues to look above at the 7100 level as an area that could be crucial. The 7100 level of course is a psychologically important figure, but there are a couple of trendlines that are coming into fruition at the exact same place. For example, the bottom of the previous ascending channel that I have marked on the chart crosses just above, just as the horizontal support and resistance line at the 7100 level crosses. At this point, it is very likely that we are going to see some type of bigger reaction, and at this juncture I am simply waiting for the trigger candle to appear.
Marketsbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

Will we see a strong jobs report or another disappointing one?. But first, check out the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Upcoming Potential Catalysts on the Economic Calendar:. BOE MPC member Broadbent’s speech at 11:15 am GMT. Canadian employment change report at 12:30 pm GMT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy