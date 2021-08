Travis Clinger, senior vp of addressability and ecosystem, LiveRamp. Updates to mobile identifiers and browser data privacy policies have become an everyday part of life in the advertising industry. The browsers and device manufacturers have made privacy a competitive differentiator, as consumers have become increasingly concerned over how their data is being used. As an industry, we must approach and adapt to these changes by regaining the trust of the consumer. We need to show we’re committed to enhancing and upholding consumer privacy, while maintaining a free and fair internet.