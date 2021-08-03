Cancel
Elections

Gov. Newsom, Opponents' Campaigns Heat Up as Recall Election Nears

By Jean Elle
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ballots for California's gubernatorial recall election will be mailed to voters in just two weeks. Candidates are hoping to replace Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom is lining up big name Democrats for television ads opposing the effort to recall him. This includes Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who appears in one ad.

