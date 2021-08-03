Balenciaga's 2021 Chinese Valentine's Day Capsule Is Extra Fluffy
Joining a slew of luxury houses celebrating the upcoming holiday, Balenciaga has now launched a capsule dedicated to Chinese Valentine’s Day, or Qixi (August 14). The house’s signature items are reworked with pink and red hues and faux fur material. Standing out from the collection are the top handle bag and heart-shaped clutch, as well as the Track Sandal and Track Sneaker lined with pink fluffiness. Elsewhere, red heart motifs are stamped onto logo tees, hoodies and caps, while an oversized denim jacket receives the same treatment on the back. Gift your significant other the Love Bag Charm Keyring or Love Bracelet, both featuring heart-shaped silver hardware.hypebae.com
