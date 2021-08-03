Balenciaga's 2021 Chinese Valentine's Day Capsule Is Extra Fluffy

Ok, so if you’re reading this from The UK, we’ll concede that Hot Vax Summer isn’t quite shaping up as we’d hoped. Between the fact that Miss Delta continues to run rampant and that it’s rained solid for, like, the past 3982 days, we could all do with a bit of unbridled fabulousness right now. Lucky for you, this week we’re bringing you a hefty dose of just that! From Dior’s new pop-up at London’s grande dame of department stores to new swag at Dover Street Market, there’s a whole range of chic IRL moments happening across town this week. Also repping the very best that the city has to offer are three of its best-loved independent designers, all of whom have put out new collabs this week. Who are they? Lol, please! Read on and find out. Here’s what’s in fashion.