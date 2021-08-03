Cancel
Basketball

Durant leads Team USA past Spain to reach semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant scored 29 points as the U.S. advanced to the medal round after beating Spain 95-81 on Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup at the Tokyo Olympics. Jayson Tatum scored 13 and Jrue Holiday added 12 for the U.S., which will play either Australia or Argentina in the semifinals on Thursday. The Americans also gave themselves the chance of extending a streak like none other in Olympic basketball history — in all 18 of their previous Olympic men’s basketball appearances, they’ve gone home with a medal.

