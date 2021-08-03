Cancel
Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard grateful for Olympic chance, happy to fade into obscurity

By Brian Windhorst
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailblazing weightlifter Laurel Hubbard says she looks forward to "graceful obscurity" leaving the Tokyo Games, with memories "as rewarding as any Olympic medal." The 43-year-old made history on Monday night as the first transgender woman to compete at the Olympics. However, she disappointed in the women's +87kg category, missing all three of her snatch attempts, failing to register a result and bowing out.

www.espn.com

