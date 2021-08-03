Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard grateful for Olympic chance, happy to fade into obscurity
Trailblazing weightlifter Laurel Hubbard says she looks forward to "graceful obscurity" leaving the Tokyo Games, with memories "as rewarding as any Olympic medal." The 43-year-old made history on Monday night as the first transgender woman to compete at the Olympics. However, she disappointed in the women's +87kg category, missing all three of her snatch attempts, failing to register a result and bowing out.www.espn.com
Comments / 12