Giants go extras to win 11-8 after Diamondbacks rally

By JACK THOMPSON
dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

PHOENIX — Buster Posey didn’t have the best night at the plate, yet the Giants’ All-Star catcher impressed manager Gabe Kapler with his tenaciousness — and his baserunning. Posey doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning for San Francisco, then hustled to third on a fly ball to...

