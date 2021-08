Conor McGregor posted up a new photo of himself at the gym and many are questioning the photos as Conor looks pretty different than usual. You see, Conor McGregor has always been pretty lean. Conor is so lean that you can usually see the bones in his face fairly well especially when he is in contest mode for an upcoming match. His face just doesn’t look right in the photo posted by McGregor on Twitter and I have, what I feel, is a solid opinion on what’s going on….Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight.