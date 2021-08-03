LETTER: Why not build hotels/resorts for aged?
How about hotels/resorts for aged. They could be built for short or extended stays and have shuttles for transportation throughout Charlotte County, medical personnel on site and available and an environment conducive to socializing...swimming, dancing, dining, cards, trips to museums, art galleries etc. This would take the burden off the family members and have them close by for visiting. Of course these would all be of various levels of expense and opportunities.www.yoursun.com
