EDITORIAL: Representatives should support local news

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUR POSITION: All Florida Congress members should keep local newspapers robust by unanimously supporting the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. It’s no secret newspaper companies have struggled with more and more people choosing to get their news online —where social media giants steal stories from local newspapers with no financial liability to reimburse the source where the story originated.

