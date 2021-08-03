Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Incoming president says Iran will seek end to 'tyrannical' US sanctions

By Parisa Hafezi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3jNy_0bG0yYfn00

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s hardline incoming president Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday he would take steps to lift “tyrannical” sanctions imposed by the United States, after winning the formal endorsement of the country’s supreme leader to take office later this week.

Raisi, who is under personal U.S. sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, promised to improve the living conditions of Iranians, which have worsened since 2018 when Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran after abandoning a nuclear deal.

“We will seek to lift the tyrannical sanctions imposed by America,” Raisi, elected in June to replace pragmatist Hassan Rouhani in a vote in which other high profile candidates were barred from standing, said in a televised speech.

“But we will not tie the ... economy to the will of foreigners,” said Raisi, a protege of Khamenei.

Iran and six powers have been in talks since April to revive the nuclear pact, under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain fissile material for a weapon in return for relief from sanctions.

Iran says it has never sought nuclear weapons and never would.

Iranian and Western officials have said significant gaps remain to reinstating the pact. A sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna adjourned on June 20, and the parties have yet to announce when they will resume.

Raisi, who will be sworn in on Thursday and will then have one week to present his cabinet to parliament for a vote of confidence, is expected to adopt “a hard line” approach in the Vienna talks.

The Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has the last word on all matters of state, but the change of president will remove the moderating influence on policymaking exercised by Rouhani since 2013.

Rouhani, the architect of the 2015 nuclear deal, has implicitly criticised Iran’s top decision makers for “not allowing” his government to reinstate the pact during its term in office.

In his speech, Khamenei called on the new president to “empower lower-income people” by boosting the economy.

“I task the wise, indefatigable, experienced and popular ... Raisi as president of Iran,” Khamenei said in his endorsement decree, which was read out by his chief of staff during the ceremony.

Appointed by Khamenei to run the judiciary in 2019, Raisi was placed under U.S. sanctions a few months later for the role he allegedly played in the executions of thousands of political prisoners in the 1988. Iran has never acknowledged the killings.

Since his election, Raisi, 60, has for the first time publicly addressed the allegations, saying the U.S. sanctions were imposed on him for doing his job as a judge. Dissidents fear his presidency could usher in more repression at home.

Comments / 11

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Rouhani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Iranians#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Iran denies role in tanker attack, says seeks Gulf security

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran on Saturday rejected as psychological warfare accusations that it was behind a deadly attack on a tanker off Oman’s coast, and said Tehran sought to enhance the security of the strategic Gulf waterway. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said on Friday Iran was...
Middle EastThe Guardian

The Observer view on what Iran’s new president means for the Middle East

A hardline president has taken charge in Iran. An inexperienced government in Israel is threatening military action against Tehran. A lethal shadow war is being waged in the Gulf. Iran’s ally, Hezbollah, is firing missiles into Israel from chaotic Lebanon. Bitter words fly in London over hostage-taking. US fears grow, meanwhile, that the Vienna nuclear talks have failed. Deal or no deal, it’s suggested, Iran may soon be able to build an atomic weapon.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Iran Rejects G7 And US Allegations Over Drone Attack On Ship

Iran on Saturday rejected Western allegations its drones were used in a deadly tanker attack, while accusing Israel of concocting the "scenario" in a bid to undermine the Islamic republic. The MT Mercer Street, an oil products tanker operated by Israeli-controlled Zodiac maritime, was struck last week off Oman's coast,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Biden needs a tougher line on Venezuela to send a message to Iran

Events in recent months have demonstrated once again that Iran’s malevolent activities are not limited to its Middle Eastern neighborhood. Just last month, the Department of Justice charged four Iranians with plotting to kidnap a prominent Iranian-American journalist and transport her to Venezuela before sending her on to Iran for likely imprisonment and torture if not death.
MilitaryVoice of America

US, G-7 Say Evidence in Oil Tanker Attack Points to Iran

U.S. military investigators and Western diplomats are ratcheting up the pressure on Iran, saying all the evidence collected in a deadly drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman points to Tehran. The most detailed accusations came as part of a report by U.S. military investigators that...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

Iran Official Says Tehran to Drop Prisoner Swap Plans With U.S. - Report

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is dropping plans for prisoner swaps with the United States due to "breaches" by Washington in efforts to free the detainees, an unnamed Iranian official told the semi-official Nour News agency on Tuesday. Tehran and President Joe Biden's administration have been communicating on prisoner exchanges aimed at...

Comments / 11

Community Policy