LETTER: Climate change not causing California drought

 4 days ago

California receives 15 inches of rain per year and averaged exactly that from 2016 through 2020. The state gets about 30% of its water from Sierra-Nevada snowpack (equivalent to 4.5 inches of rain), and averaged exactly that from 2016 thru 2020. In February 2017, there was so much precipitation that Oroville Dam's main and emergency spillways were damaged, prompting the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream. All California's reservoirs were full or near full in 2019. No water shortages were identified.

