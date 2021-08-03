LETTER: Climate change not causing California drought

In the past million years there have been spiking warm periods about every 100,000 years. These warm periods are relatively short compared to the cool periods. CO2 does not drive this, the Milankovitch cycles do. CO2 is 4/10,000 of the atmosphere. Water vapor is a much more potent greenhouse gas than CO2, but no one will believe water is a pollutant. CO2 isn’t either, it is as essential to life as oxygen and higher CO2 levels would be beneficial to the planet and man by greening the planet.