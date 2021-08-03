Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Kevin O'Connor lends a hand as general contractor Tom Silva builds a new small deck that will serve to connect the kitchen to the patio. Then, landscape contractor Roger Cook works with homeowner Bill Pierce to lay concrete pavers for the new patio. Tile specialist Catherine Mitchell shows Kevin the range of options available in selecting white subway tile for the kitchen backsplash. Then, in the new library, flooring contractor Patrick Hunt shows master carpenter Norm Abram how he's installing new oak flooring to match the existing flooring in the house. Kevin checks back in with Roger as they finish the patio by applying polymeric sand, compaction, and finally, water, to lock it all in place.

tv.azpm.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Flooring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
Petscelebratingthesoaps.com

B&B News: Rena Sofer Shares Important Message

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveals that Rena Sofer (Quinn Forrester) plays a hard hearted woman on the CBS soap but in real life she is a sweetie with a soft spot for rescue dogs. She posted a series of pictures and video to her Insta detailing her...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $560,000

Gorgeous single-story home in highly desirable, gated Silverhawke community with amazing curb appeal & stone accent facade. Spacious open floor plan, plenty of natural light, luxury plank vinyl wood floors throughout, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and two-tone paint. The stunning chef's kitchen boasts a plethora of white cabinetry, modern pendant lights, upgraded SS appliances, quartz counters, stylish backsplash, and an island with a breakfast bar. The sprawling great room is perfect for entertaining. Large bedrooms, ample closet space, & pristine baths. The main bedroom has a large private bath with dual vanities, step-in shower, and large walk-in closet. Extended garage, large enough for most trucks. Fully landscaped backyard with travertine pavers, wrapping all the way around to.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Northwest Indiana home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Lennar Homes' Raleigh features an open concept floor plan with full unfinished basement and three car garage and four spacious bedrooms. Featuring quartz countertops, 42'' white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel GE appliances. Downstairs private office, with formal living and dining room make this home a must-see. All homes include nine foot ceilings on the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colonist trim. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-offsystem and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
Winfield, INNWI.com

3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $356,900

NOT YET BUILT. Photos are of prior build. The JUNIPER features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath and walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive & walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free! Quality built by LIFEHOUSE HOMES.
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $409,950

Our Similar to photo Magnolia style home offers 2049 sq ft above grade, and 9' framed walls on first floor w/ smooth drywall finish. This house plan includes hardwoods on the entire main living level & half bath, ceramic tile in the full baths & laundry, oak treads to the second floor if applicable, and carpet in remaining areas. The master shower offers ceramic tiled walls and floor! Tahoe cabinets by Timberlake in the kit/baths, w/ soft close, make the home even more beautiful. The kitchen & bath counters are luxurious granite with a tiled backsplash. 5 '' baseboard & 3 window/door trim in all finished areas. Crown molding can be found in the dining room & master bedroom. The dining room also features a coffered ceiling & chair rail. The exterior finishes consist of brick, siding, & architectural shingles. Due to unprecedented and unpredictable increases in material costs, listed price is subject to change prior to contract ratification. Estimated completion date September.
Spring Creek, NVElko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $539,000

Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. This home also includes the following upgrades: vertical Vinyl Siding, Stone Veneer, Upgraded garage doors with windows, Luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2 cabinet colors in the kitchen, upgraded 3 cm granite, Black hardware package, Square sinks in bathrooms, freestanding tub in MB, 4' shower pan w Euro Glass in MB, rain shower head in MB, Single Basin stainless steel farmhouse sink, Black Faucet package, Pulls on drawers and knobs on cabinet doors, 250' Extended Driveway. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
Stevensville, MTMissoulian

3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $550,000

Grab the keys to this gorgeous brand new home & enjoy the breathtaking views of the Bitterroot Valley. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a 1 acre lot & accommodates 1,880 sqft of living space. You will instantly fall in love with the living room fireplace, tall ceilings, oversized bedrooms & the beautiful stamped concrete on front deck & back patio. This home features LVP flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a moveable kitchen island, double car garage & single level living.
Dakota Dunes, SDSioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $297,500

Open concept town home featuring kitchen with white cabinets includes and island all quartz counters tops. Engineered hardwood floors throughout the first floor. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, second floor laundry ,master suite with walk in closet and master bath additional closet in master bedroom. The foyer private area with double closet for for great storage and access to garage. Sliding doors in dining room to back yard concrete poured patio. Lower level is a blank slate with egress window ready to finish. HOA $75 quarterly covers street maintenance and common area...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

46685 Cavendish Square

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath garage townhouse in sought after Cascades community with a six foot bump out providing additional square footage! Unbelievable location is across the street from serene Algonkian Park where you can enjoy hiking and nature trails, golf course, picnic areas, rental cabins, water park, playgrounds and boat launch. Upgraded and beautifully maintained home lovingly cared for by proud original owners features a replaced HVAC (2011), new roof (2015), new windows (2015), new electrical panel with surge protection (2013), new water heater with flood alert (2013), new gutters (2013) and a Culligan water purifier and softener system. In addition, the fireplaces were inspected in 2019 and full house duct cleaning in 2021. Nothing to do but move in! The beautifully remodeled eat in kitchen has hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, farmhouse sink, disposal, refrigerator with water and icemaker, 9 foot ceilings, huge pantry with built in drawers, desk, tile backsplash, 42 inch cabinets, center island, 5 burner gas stove, recessed lighting with LED lights and access to sunny deck which is perfect for entertaining. Also included in the kitchen area is a cozy gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle, upgraded blinds, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, chandelier and flat screen TV in kitchen conveys! Combination living and dining room comes complete with hardwood flooring, chair rail, crown molding, chandelier, upgraded blinds, plenty of sunlight through three large windows and an updated thermostat. Hardwood floors and stairs lead you to the upper level which has a large primary bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, walk in closet with organizer drawers, remodeled bathroom with granite counters, tile flooring, dual vanity, separate jetted tub and shower. Two secondary bedrooms have sizable closets, ceiling fans and sunny windows. Upper level hallway bath has a new single vanity with quartz counters, tile flooring, a tub/shower combination, a new light fixture and fresh paint. Lower level has a tile foyer, spacious recreation room , laundry facilities, half bathroom and sliding glass door to walkout level lower deck. One car garage features built in storage shelving and access to utility closet. Lots of closet and storage space throughout the house including an attic with pull down stairs. Plenty of visitor parking throughout neighborhood including directly behind the house. A commuter's dream! Just minutes to Route 7, Route 28, Fairfax County Parkway, Dulles Toll Road and silver line metro station. Conveniently located close to Dulles Town Center mall, shopping plazas, One Loudoun, restaurants, doctor offices, hospital, entertainment and schools. Cascades amenities include swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking paths, playgrounds and more! Welcome home! : )
Stokesdale, NCWinston-Salem Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $478,000

Fabulous 2800sf transitional in Old Moore’s Mill on a cul-de-sac! Seller has added beautiful quartz on the kitchen island & vanity tops, a stunning granite composite sink, a gas stove/oven, a flagstone patio & fencing. Add’l wide plank wood flooring has been added leaving very little carpet in this home! Upper level full bath w/new tile flooring & granite vanity top with undermount sinks. Main level offers a wonderful open floor plan perfect for entertaining or keeping your eyes on the little ones. This dream kitchen has a huge (11’x6’) pantry, an abundance of soft close cabinets and counter space. The main level also has a guest bedroom/office & a full bath. Great storage space in the walk out attic. Stokesdale & Northwest schools, county taxes & very convenient to Hwy 220/I73. Take a stroll through this beautiful home by clicking on the 3D virtual tour.
Visual ArtArchDaily

55 Sathorn House / Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn Architects

Lead Architects: Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn, Gregory Mielimaka. Text description provided by the architects. 55 Sathorn house is the culmination of years of experience in design, use of materials, and dedication to fine construction details. The design represents a reflection upon its owner, who is also the architect. The goal was to create a simple three-bedroom house in the bustling center of Bangkok. Sathorn is a vibrant business and cultural district located in the heart of Bangkok. The neighborhood's distinctive identities comprised of narrow side streets and low-rise townhomes are integral parts of the design consideration.
Visual Arthomeadore.com

Hod Hasharon 5s by Raz Melamed. Architect

Hod Hasharon 5s is a modern house located in Hod HaSharon, Israel, recently designed by Raz Melamed. Architect. A thin black iron ribbon envelops the house in Hod Hasharon, embodying the gift that its owners return to every time they come home. The house was designed for a refined couple...
DesignTrendHunter.com

Work-From-Home Architectural Designs

The Grace House in Tokyo is designed to accommodate the growing need to work from home. The pandemic changed many of our lifestyles by introducing flexible work hours and locations, seeing as most offices were closed to their employees. Designed by APOLLO Architects & Associates, the Grace House boasts a minimalist design that frames its riverside views.
Troutman, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $350,000

NEW SITE BUILT CONSTRUCTION IN TROUTMAN! Home features an open floor plan with HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, island with room for seating, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Sliding door to access back concrete patio and private, large backyard. Master suite upstairs with large walk in closet, double sink vanity with tile shower walls & flooring and privacy toilet. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, hall bathroom with tile flooring, linen closet and tiled laundry room. Large landing area at top of steps with space for two desks. Huge bonus room with double door entry! Minutes from I77 & the heart of downtown Troutman. Construction to be complete by middle of September. Many upgraded features such as spray foam insulation, quartz countertops, comfort height/ elongated toilets! (Photos of completed home are like images of same home previously built- colors & selections will vary)
Florence, SCSCNow

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $182,000

NEW ON KATHERINES COURT New under construction 3 BR, 2BA home is located on a quiet street, right off Second Loop Road. Open the door and you will walk-into a spacious family room with cathedral ceilings that opens into the perfect kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate master is a large bedroom with a nice bath that has a double vanity, garden tub, shower and walk-in closet. The second bath has a tub/shower combo that services the two bedrooms. Family room and bedrooms have quality laminate flooring; baths, kitchen and laundry room have tile flooring. Come to know Quality construction and customer service by Hopkins Builders.
Lawton, IASioux City Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $819,000

This home is better than new construction! Pristine Condition! Prepared to be amazed with this 2016 custom built forever home offering 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, ranch style home sitting on 4 acres. This home offers an open concept floor plan, great for living and entertaining. The living room has a beautiful stone-faced gas fireplace. The kitchen has marvelous cabinets, stainless steel gas range, with an additional built-in electric oven, large island, pantry, and quartz counters though out. The dining area leads to the outdoor covered patio built with the environmentally friendly "Trex". Three bedrooms on the main, all have a walk in closet, one of which the master suite with its own master bath with soaker tub, and onyx walk-in shower with multiple heads. The main floor also offers a laundry room leading to the oversized 1,045 sf 3 car garage includes a Reznor heater. The finished lower level offers all of the amenities of living - additional full sized kitchen/entertainment area, with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite counter tops throughout. Don`t forget the two bedrooms each with a walk in closet and their own bath. Another laundry room for convenience and a huge walk-in safe with a vault door. Walk out basement leads you to the beautiful fire pit area and to enjoy the wonderful landscaping. Other Extras - commercial-grade luxury vinyl plank, Gerkin windows, Rain bird Sprinkler, Geothermal, Marathon water heater and water softener. Let`s not forget the huge 42x64 utility building, insulated, LED lighting, with radiant heat, a finished office 20x30 with carpet, heat, ac, and 3/4 bath. It also offers a single overhead door - (24 ft) with a walk in entrance door as well. More storage available above the office. Did I mention this property is located on a hard surface road, low county taxes, and minutes away from the city. Words cannot do this home justice - come take a look! This home truly has it all! (Buyer to verify room sizes.
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $394,950

Our Similar to photo Madison style home offers 1825 sq ft above grade, 9' framed walls on first floor w/ smooth drywall finish. This house plan includes hardwoods on the entire main living level & half bath, ceramic tile in the full baths & laundry, oak treads to the second floor if applicable, and hardwood in the main level bedrooms. The master shower offers ceramic tiled walls and floor! Tahoe cabinets by Timberlake in the kit/baths, with soft close, make the home even more beautiful. The kitchen & bath counters are luxurious granite w/ a tiled backsplash. 5'' baseboard & 3 window/door trim in all finished areas. Crown molding can be found in the dining room, kitchen, living room and master bedroom. The dining room also features a chair rail. The exterior finishes consist of brick, siding, & architectural shingles. Due to unprecedented & unpredictable increases in material costs, listed price is subject to change prior to contract ratification.

Comments / 0

Community Policy