TV Schedules

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath garage townhouse in sought after Cascades community with a six foot bump out providing additional square footage! Unbelievable location is across the street from serene Algonkian Park where you can enjoy hiking and nature trails, golf course, picnic areas, rental cabins, water park, playgrounds and boat launch. Upgraded and beautifully maintained home lovingly cared for by proud original owners features a replaced HVAC (2011), new roof (2015), new windows (2015), new electrical panel with surge protection (2013), new water heater with flood alert (2013), new gutters (2013) and a Culligan water purifier and softener system. In addition, the fireplaces were inspected in 2019 and full house duct cleaning in 2021. Nothing to do but move in! The beautifully remodeled eat in kitchen has hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, farmhouse sink, disposal, refrigerator with water and icemaker, 9 foot ceilings, huge pantry with built in drawers, desk, tile backsplash, 42 inch cabinets, center island, 5 burner gas stove, recessed lighting with LED lights and access to sunny deck which is perfect for entertaining. Also included in the kitchen area is a cozy gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle, upgraded blinds, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, chandelier and flat screen TV in kitchen conveys! Combination living and dining room comes complete with hardwood flooring, chair rail, crown molding, chandelier, upgraded blinds, plenty of sunlight through three large windows and an updated thermostat. Hardwood floors and stairs lead you to the upper level which has a large primary bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, walk in closet with organizer drawers, remodeled bathroom with granite counters, tile flooring, dual vanity, separate jetted tub and shower. Two secondary bedrooms have sizable closets, ceiling fans and sunny windows. Upper level hallway bath has a new single vanity with quartz counters, tile flooring, a tub/shower combination, a new light fixture and fresh paint. Lower level has a tile foyer, spacious recreation room , laundry facilities, half bathroom and sliding glass door to walkout level lower deck. One car garage features built in storage shelving and access to utility closet. Lots of closet and storage space throughout the house including an attic with pull down stairs. Plenty of visitor parking throughout neighborhood including directly behind the house. A commuter's dream! Just minutes to Route 7, Route 28, Fairfax County Parkway, Dulles Toll Road and silver line metro station. Conveniently located close to Dulles Town Center mall, shopping plazas, One Loudoun, restaurants, doctor offices, hospital, entertainment and schools. Cascades amenities include swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking paths, playgrounds and more! Welcome home! : )