Senior living complex to be built in Libby
The American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation on Monday announced plans to build a senior retirement home in Libby that will be operated by Immanuel Lutheran Communities. Cedar Meadows will be built on Educational Way and will include one- and two-bedroom apartments. It will offer independent living, assisted living and memory-care units and services. Residents will have access to amenities such as a restaurant-style dining service, an exercise room and various activities.dailyinterlake.com
