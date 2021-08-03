Cancel
Libby, MT

Senior living complex to be built in Libby

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

The American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation on Monday announced plans to build a senior retirement home in Libby that will be operated by Immanuel Lutheran Communities. Cedar Meadows will be built on Educational Way and will include one- and two-bedroom apartments. It will offer independent living, assisted living and memory-care units and services. Residents will have access to amenities such as a restaurant-style dining service, an exercise room and various activities.

