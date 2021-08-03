Connecting with Your Employees – More than Just Zoom Meetings
The pandemic has certainly presented many challenges; however many opportunities for growth, creativity, and engagement in the workplace – albeit remotely – have emerged. One aspect that made itself abundantly clear to us at ElderSource was that direct and regular communication with our employees was crucial in keeping them connected, focused, committed to our mission, and feeling cared for. We’ve learned that it’s more – a lot more – than just gathering on Zoom.nonprofitctr.org
