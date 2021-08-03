Connecting with Your Employees – More than Just Zoom Meetings

“This is what I know about you. You are in this profession because you fall into that group of people who care a great deal about making a better world. You love finding a new way – whether it is figuring out how a cyberattack works or a better way of preventing attacks. At your best, you are reliable, hard-working, responsible, and trustworthy. You are an agent of change. You are especially adept at foresight: you have the expertise and thought patterns to see what can go wrong before it does, and you typically will sacrifice yourself during difficult circumstances to drive action that will prevent terrible things from happening.”