Horoscope for Aug. 3, 2021: Taurus, don’t rock the boat; Sagittarius, extra work duties heading your way
BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Molly Hagan was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on this day in 1961. This birthday star currently portrays Abeline on the series “Walker.” She also played the recurring roles of Patricia Cordero on “Jane the Virgin” and Eva Moore on “iZombie,” and she appeared on episodes of “Narcos, Mexico,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Orville.” Hagan’s film work includes performances in “Sully,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “Code of Silence.”www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0