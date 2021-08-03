The Equalizer, Tuesday, 21.00, Sky Witness

It’s Eric and Ern on ITV, and indeed you could easily suggest that much of their work for Thames has been “lost” in recent years, given how frequently it’s passed over for the Beeb years – Channel Five repeated a couple of the Christmas shows about fifteen years ago, but that’s about it. But in fact this programme is about the Beeb years, and specifically an episode from 1970 which had long been thought wiped, until Eric’s son Gary found it in the attic last year. Of course it’s not the first of their shows to be recovered recently, though the recently rediscovered late sixties episodes seemed a bit of a disappointment, not least for some distinctly of-their-time references. But this is the start of their golden age with Eddie Braben on writing duties, so it should be worth a look, although inevitably we’re not just going to see the entire show but the views of friends, family and fans in between.