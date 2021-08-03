The Equalizer, Tuesday, 21.00, Sky Witness
In the week when Sky have announced Sky One is to rebrand after over thirty years of a pretty negligible contribution to British television – illustrated by the fact the biggest concern most people had is where The Simpsons is going to go – their cop show channel makes its debut in Creamguide. The Equalizer was a decent-sized hit in the US in the eighties, although despite its British star it didn’t seem to do much in the UK with the ITV regions using it as a bit of a filler alongside the likes of Highway to Heaven. It’s seemingly fondly remembered enough to have spun off into two films and now a new series which got the honour of the post-Superbowl slot on CBS earlier this year, with Queen Latifah as the titular dispenser of justice.www.tvcream.co.uk
Comments / 0