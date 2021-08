“The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”. No, this wasn’t a recent post from The 1975’s Matty Healy as he came out of Twitter retirement. These were the words of His Royal Badness Prince, who – way back in 2010 – was writing about the themes of his album ‘Welcome 2 America’. Maybe these ideas are eternal of modern life or are just symptomatic of the 21st Century, or maybe he was a portentous purple prophet? Either way, as the record finally sees the light of day, his words mean as much (or maybe more) now, 11 years later, in our era of doom-scrolling and newsfeed mistruths.