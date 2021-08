Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045 billion or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.62 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$ EPS.